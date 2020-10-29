InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Back Scrubber/Massager (POO-561)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I always had such a hard time reaching my back while showering," said an inventor from Oregon City, Ore. "I found all the stretching and straining uncomfortable and decided to explore an automated solution."

He developed a prototype for AUTOMATIC BACK WASHER to Provide an easy and hygienic method of washing and massaging the back unassisted. As such, it eliminates the need to manually stretch to wash one's back. Safe, comfortable and user friendly, it reduces the chance of muscle strain and pain. This hands-free scrubber is also lightweight, durable and practical. Users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is as well. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-POO-561, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

