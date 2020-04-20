InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Fishing Tote (NPL-290)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired a means to carry as well as protect fishing rods and tackle," said an inventor from Cape Coral, Florida. "This inspired me to develop an all-in-one carrier for various equipment required when fishing."

He developed the patent pending TACKLE BOX ROD CADDY to provide an organized means to transport fishing equipment in a hands-free fashion. This invention could save anglers valuable time, energy and effort. Additionally, it would store the gear to prevent it from posing a tripping hazard on a boat or beach.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NPL-290, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

