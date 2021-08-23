InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Holder for a Beverage Cup (AUP-1318)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to eliminate the hassle of lugging and juggling an insulated beverage cup in the hands while fishing or attending a sporting event," said an inventor, from Luling, Texas, "so I invented THE HIPSTER. My design helps to prevent beverage drops, spills and waste."

The invention provides a hands-free method of transporting a beverage. In doing so, it prevents the user from losing or dropping the beverage cup. It also increases comfort and convenience and it can be used while camping, hiking, fishing, during a sporting event, traveling, etc. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

