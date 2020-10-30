InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Holder for Electronic Devices (NJD-2243)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient device to support my phone or tablet while multi-tasking or just relaxing," said an inventor, from Lyndhurst, N.J., "so I invented the UNIVERSAL SMART PHONE TABLET HOLDER. My design eliminates the need to hold the device while watching videos, reading, checking emails or working."

The invention provides a hands-free way to support and use a mobile phone, tablet or other electronic device. In doing so, it increases comfort and convenience. It also ensures that the device is charged for use and it could help to protect the device against sun, rain and other weather. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of cell phones and mobile electronic devices. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

