InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Massager (AAT-4397)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My husband would not massage my back daily," said an inventor from Lawrenceville, Georgia. "This inspired me to develop a massaging unit that could be employed while relaxing in a bed."

She developed THE BED MASSAGER that transforms a bed into a full body massage unit. This invention helps to relax areas of the body to relieve tension while improving circulation. It may also alleviate pain and discomfort associated with stress, sore muscles and back pain. Additionally, this invention may eliminate the hassle and cost associated with visiting a professional masseuse.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AAT-4397, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

