InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Paint/Brush Container (NPL-245)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Port Charlotte, Fla., has developed the EZ PAINT AND BRUSH HOLDER, a specially-designed container that makes it easy for a painter to hold both a volume of paint and a brush in one hand during a painting project.

"I like to do a lot of touch-up painting, and it is very difficult to go up and down a ladder with all my supplies. My invention will consolidate painting supplies into one unit, making it much easier for the painter," said the inventor. The EZ PAINT AND BRUSH HOLDER provides an easy way of holding both a supply of paint and a paintbrush. It allows one hand to be free, which allows a worker to multitask and perform other duties. This container also reduces the likelihood of spills and the associated mess. Ultimately, this holder will simplify the painting process and make projects safer and more efficient. The container is producible in various sizes and colors.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NPL-245, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

