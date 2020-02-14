InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Support (WDH-2458)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While reading on my cell phone I was awakened after the phone had fallen and smacked me in the face," said an inventor from Hyattsville, Maryland. "This inspired me to develop a device that could support a phone or tablet in order to prevent injuries while multitasking."

He developed MURPHY'S CLAW to safely house and display a smartphone or tablet computer. This invention would display the device in a hands-free way that could provide users with enhanced comfort. Additionally, it would feature a flexible and adjustable design.

The original design was submitted to the Washington, D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-WDH-2458, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

