InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Toilet-Seat Lifter (SDB-1231)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought of this idea because I was having back problems, and it was difficult to lean down and lift the toilet seat every time I had to use the restroom," said an inventor from Lake Elsinore, Calif. "I thought that there might be an easier way to lift the seat without having to bend down."

He developed the EASY LIFT to offer an easier way to lift and lower a toilet seat. The design saves the user from having to bend down or lean over in order to lift and lower the seat, which reduces physical stress and strain. The invention also eliminates the need to touch the seat. This minimizes contact with unsanitary surfaces and germs. Additionally, the kit is easy to install on any toilet.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SDB-1231, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

