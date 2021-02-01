InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Way to Carry a Beverage Tumbler (OTW-369)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I like to walk but needed a better way to carry a drink tumbler to avoid hand cramps," said an inventor, from Creston, Iowa, "so I invented the HANDS FREE TUMBLER CARRIER. My design provides added comfort and it prevents the user from dropping and damaging the tumbler."

The invention provides a hands-free way to carry a beverage tumbler. In doing so, it offers an alternative to holding a drink or storing it in a bag or pocket. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience when walking, exercising or working and it ensures that a drink is accessible when needed. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

