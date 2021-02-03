InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Way to Carry a Cell Phone (ROH-759)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of misplacing my cell phone," said an inventor, from Pt. Byron, N.Y. "I thought there should be a simple and stylish way to keep it safe and accessible, so I invented the SC CELL PHONE HOLDER. My design helps to prevent you from dropping or losing your cell phone."

The patent-pending invention provides a hands-free way to carry a cell phone. In doing so, it offers an alternative to storing a phone in a purse or pocket. As a result, it ensures that the cell phone is readily available for use and it helps to prevent a cell phone from becoming lost or damaged. The invention features a practical and attractive design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of cell phones. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ROH-759, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

