InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Way to Clean & Massage the Back (JMC-2321)

PITTSBURGH, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a hands-free method of scrubbing, cleansing, massaging and exfoliating the back," said an inventor, from DeFuniak Springs, Fla., "so I invented the ULTIMATE BACK CLEANER AND MASSAGER. My design eliminates the need to struggle and strain with a handled brush."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to clean and massage the back. In doing so, it eliminates the need to reach and strain. As a result, it enhances comfort and it increases personal hygiene. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households, especially with elderly and disabled individuals. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JMC-2321, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com .

SOURCE InventHelp

