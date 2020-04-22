InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Way to Enhance Your View at Games (CNC-490)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to watch a game or concert without having to hold a pair of binoculars," said an inventor, from Pembroke, N.C., "so I invented GAME ON."

The invention provides an effective way to watch a sporting game or other event from far away. In doing so, it eliminates the need to carry and use binoculars. As a result, it provides added comfort and visual clarity and it ensures that the hands remain free for other tasks. The invention features a lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for sporting fans and individuals who wear prescription glasses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a hands-free way to enhance your view."

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CNC-490, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

