InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Way to Feed a Lawn or Garden (BRK-3080)

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and hands-free way to feed a lawn or garden," said an inventor, from Auburn, Ala., "so I invented the HANDS FREE PLANT FEEDER. My design allows a chemical substance to be dispensed evenly over the entire lawn."

The invention provides an effective way to dispense fertilizer, feed or pesticides while watering a lawn. In doing so, it eliminates the need to tediously walk around during the process. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could enhance the appearance of a lawn or garden. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and landscapers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

