InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Way to Hold a Phone at Eye-Level (LVT-377)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more comfortable way to view a phone at eye-level without having to hold it," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the HANDS FREE CELL PHONE HOLDER. My design reduces neck strain and it could help the user to relax or multi-task."

The invention provides a hands-free way to support a mobile phone at eye-level. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hunch over while using or viewing a phone. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it could reduce strain. The invention features a unique and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of mobile phones. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LVT-377, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

