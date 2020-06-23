InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Way to Open a Door (SDB-1462)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way to open the front door when my hands are full," said an inventor, from El Cajon, Calif., "so I invented the POPLOCK."

The invention provides a hands-free way to open a swinging or sliding residential door. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle or put carried items down. As a result, it increases convenience and it could enhance safety. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to open the door without twisting the door knob."

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SDB-1462, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

https://inventhelp.com/

