InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Way to Secure and Carry a Smartphone (TPA-2730)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to keep my cell phone handy while freeing up my hands for other tasks," said an inventor, from Lutz, Fla., "so I invented the SECURE CELL PHONE HOLDER."

The patent-pending invention provides a hands-free way to secure and carry a smartphone. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional phone holders and accessories. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience and it ensures that a smartphone is readily available. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of smartphones. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to store a phone loose in a pocket or bag."

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TPA-2730, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

https://inventhelp.com/

