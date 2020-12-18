InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Way to Use an Umbrella (NWO-367)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient way to use an umbrella on rainy or sunny days while walking, gardening or doing other tasks," said an inventor, from Houma, La., "so I invented the WEATHER PACK. My hands-free design enables you to move freely and safely in the sun and it can be used at sports tournaments, amusement parks, at the beach, outdoor events or while working outdoors."

The invention provides a hands-free way to protect against inclement weather and the sun. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold an umbrella. As a result, it enhances comfort and it ensures that the hands are free for other tasks. The invention features a durable and lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations for use with different size umbrellas and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NWO-367, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

