InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Way to Use an Umbrella (NWO-383)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient way to utilize an umbrella at sporting games and other outdoor activities," said an inventor, from Des Allemands, La., "so I invented the WEARABLE UMBRELLA."

The invention provides a hands-free way to protect against rain, sun and other weather. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional umbrellas. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that the hands remain free for other tasks."

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NWO-383, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

