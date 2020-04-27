InventHelp Inventor Develops Handy Hardware Band (CBA-3697)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed an easy-to-use means of storing screws and nails to prevent them from being lost," said an inventor from Loris, South Carolina. "This inspired me to develop a sleeve which could be worn on the arm to keep the hardware items readily accessible."

He developed the ALL PURPOSE HANDY BAND to temporarily hold frequently needed hardware items when working on a mobile basis. It also provides an easy way to retrieve metal items in hard-to-reach areas. This invention would feature a comfortable design that may be easily positioned as well as removed. Additionally, it would be versatile, efficient and could save valuable time.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CBA-3697, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

