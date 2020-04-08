Inventhelp Inventor Develops Hardware to Strengthen Studs and Protect Pipes (CBA-3706)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a contractor and I wanted to create a way to increase the strength of a stud when cutouts are made to pass pipes, conduit or wire," said an inventor, from Conway, S.C., "so I invented the SUTTON PROTECTOR."

The patent pending invention provides an effective way for a contractor to strengthen a wood stud after a cutout is made. It also helps to prevent pipes and wires from being punctured by nails. As a result, it provides added strength, protection and convenience. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for contractors, plumbers, electricians and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved alternative to traditional load-bearing hardware and nail guards."

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CBA-3706, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

