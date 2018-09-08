InventHelp Inventor Develops Hassle-Free Hair Dryer for Busy Individuals (ORD-2581)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I do not like sitting under a hair dryer doing nothing," said an inventor from Sanford, Fla. "I was at the salon one day and was wondering what it would take to get my hair dried while I remained mobile. I put my mind to it and came up with this convenient idea."

She developed the PORTABLE HAIR DRYER to provide a more convenient and efficient way to dry hair. The accessory eliminates the need to sit underneath a hair dryer for an extended period of time. The design enables the user to move about freely, which makes it possible to do other things while hair dries. This saves time and effort. Furthermore, the hair dryer will not interfere with daily activities.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ORD-2581, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

