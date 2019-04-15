InventHelp Inventor Develops Hay Bale Cleaning Machine (BSJ-563)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Lava Hot Springs, Idaho has developed the BROOM A BALE, a machine for cleaning hay bales on a drop deck semi-trailer with a dovetail at the end. This device removes dirt and sun-bleached surfaces from bales of hay so they look their best for the customer.

"My job as a truck driver inspired me to develop my idea. I ship bales of hay across the sea, and they need to be as clean and green as possible. My invention helps ensure that bales look their best for full customer satisfaction," said the inventor. The BROOM A BALE offers a means to clean hay bales. It makes hay bale shipments more appealing and presentable, which may increase customer satisfaction. The fast and effective operation of this machine will save users a considerable amount of time and effort. This machine is durable and weatherproof, as well as safe and user-friendly.

The original design was submitted to the Boise sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BSJ-563, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

