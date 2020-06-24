InventHelp Inventor Develops Headset with Adjustable Earphone (HUN-894)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since conventional headsets are designed to block sounds from outside the unit, users have to physically remove the headset to speak to others. Thanks to the creativity of an inventor from Montgomery, Texas, however, that is no longer necessary.

He developed AP HEADSET to allow users to hear and respond to communications outside the headset without removing it. As such, it enables pilots to speak with others while remaining connected to air traffic control. Thus, it saves time and effort and improves airline safety and communications. At the same time, it is versatile for use by anyone else who uses headsets. It is also convenient, effective, easy to use and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's professional experience inspired the idea. "As an airline pilot, I wear a headset to connect to air control," he said, "and needed a way to communicate with others without taking the headset off and interrupting the connection."

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent-pending and is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

