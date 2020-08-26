InventHelp Inventor Develops Healing Pad (FLA-3316)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am employed as a registered nurse and desired a means to heal pressure sores faster, with fewer complications," said an inventor from Margate, Florida. This inspired me to develop a pad that would eliminate direct pressure upon the site."

She developed the PRESSURE ULCER PADS to provide added comfort through healing which may reduce the time and cost to treat the wounds. This invention elevates the pressure point while allowing air to flow to aid in the healing of the pressure sores, ulcers, or wounds. Additionally, it may reduce the complications associated with the healing process.

The original design was submitted to the Florida sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FLA-3316, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

