InventHelp Inventor Develops Healthy Energy Bar (BGF-2301)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Oxford, Mich., has developed the MONKEY BARS, a snack bar that is healthy, satisfying, organic and gluten-free. A sample is available.

"I developed my idea because it is a unique way to get a fast energy boost from food," said the inventor. The MONKEY BARS serve as a healthier alternative to conventional snacks. Their novel formula offers a delicious taste. Eating this snack bar will provide an immediate energy boost. It may also contribute to healthier eating habits. Their packaging is lightweight and compact for easy portability. This snack bar is ideal for busy individuals on-the-go.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BGF-2301, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

