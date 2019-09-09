InventHelp Inventor Develops Healthy Rice Cooker (KOC-1171)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a way for people who enjoy eating rice not to fear experiencing a spike or crash in their sugar levels," said an inventor from Allen, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a healthier means to prepare rice."

He developed the RICE COOKER FOR TYPE 2 DIABETES to effectively separate the starch from the rice during the cooking process to produce a healthier and lighter side dish. This appliance would feature a safe, easy to use and compact design. It may appeal to the Asian population and diabetics.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KOC-1171, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

