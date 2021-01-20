InventHelp Inventor Develops Heat Wrap to Relieve Pain & Stress (FED-2267)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a natural way to provide soothing relief for the body and mind," said an inventor, from Lakewood, Wash., "so I invented the ESSENTIAL WRAPS. My design offers a unique alternative to traditional heat wraps."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved heat wrap option for users. In doing so, it helps to relieve pain, stress and soreness in various areas of the body. It also enhances comfort and relaxation. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with arthritis or chronic pain, elderly individuals, athletes, etc. Additionally, it is producible in a wide variety of design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2267, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

