InventHelp Inventor Develops Heated Comb/Pick (HTM-8822)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "In 1991, I was watching my sister struggle when applying products to her daughter's hair," said an inventor from Spencer, Oklahoma. "This inspired me to develop a better means to apply various hair care products such as hot oil."

He developed the patent-pending Duffy's Multi Haircare Product Heated Comb and Pick to dispense oil and other hair care products onto hair in an even manner to save valuable time and energy while avoiding waste and mess. This invention could condition, nourish and revitalize hair. It features a versatile design for applying various hair care products. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and it can be utilized for hot oil and other hair care products such as any styling oil, conditioner, detangle products, treatment products for head lice, etc.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HTM-8822, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

