InventHelp Inventor Develops Hedge Trimming Apparatus (PND-4939)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Willingboro, N.J., has developed the DUMONT CART, an assembly that functions as a guide as a hedge is trimmed with an elongated power trimmer.

"I have always admired tall hedges that are nicely trimmed. It takes quite a bit of effort to maintain that look though. I developed a way to ease this lawn and garden task," said the inventor. The DUMONT CART allows a hedge row to be trimmed more precisely. It allows this lawn and garden task to be completed quickly and more efficiently. It also reduces the physical strain associated with trimming a hedge. Using this apparatus will save time and effort, and will also enhance the appearance of a hedge and the overall landscape. It is easy to adjust and use, and offers an extremely mobile design. Additionally, the post is adaptable for right or left side mounting.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-PND-4939, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

