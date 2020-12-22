InventHelp Inventor Develops Helmet Accessory to Enhance Safety (RVS-127)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a former athlete and current Registered Nurse I have seen the effects of head/brain injuries firsthand and I wanted to create a helmet accessory that distributes impact/shock evenly thereby reducing the risk of head/brain injury from occurring," said an inventor, from Fontana, Calif., "so I invented the DECELERATION HELMET LINER. My design provides added protection and peace of mind for players."

The patent-pending invention provides enhanced head and brain protection for athletes and other professionals who are required to wear a helmet. In doing so, it prevents shock from being transferred directly to the head and brain. As a result, it helps to reduce risk of concussions and other head/brain related trauma or injuries. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for athletes and workers who wear protective helmets. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

