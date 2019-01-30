InventHelp Inventor Develops Helpful Accessory for Toenail Clippers (KOC-990)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Trimming my own toenails is difficult because it requires me to bend over, which puts a lot of strain on my back," said an inventor from Chesapeake, Va. "I thought that there had to be a less strenuous way to trim my toenails, and I thought others would love it as well."

He developed the TOE NAIL EXTENSION CUTTER to offer a more efficient way to trim toenails. The unit eliminates the need to bend over in order to reach toenails. This saves the user from physical stress and strain. It also does away with hassles and frustrations. Additionally, it is ideal for use by individuals with limited mobility, and it is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KOC-990, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

