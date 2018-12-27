InventHelp Inventor Develops High Pressure Device for Custom Concrete Anchor Installation (ALL-1675)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Because of the labor-intensive nature of construction work, it is important for contractors to have tools that can save time. Fortunately, an inventor from Jonesboro, Ga., has designed a device for use with concrete anchors that streamlines that process.

He developed HIGH IMPACT CONCRETE ANCHOR to provide a safe way to install concrete anchors in four easy steps. As such, it eliminates the need for manual labor with a hammer, which saves considerable time and effort and improves productivity for contractors. At the same time, it prevents injuries since it is safe, durable and easy to use. Other appealing features are convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price.

This invention came about as a result of the inventor's time on the job. "After working in the construction industry for years," he said, "I realized the value of this type of tool because of the time and effort it saves."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ALL-1675, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

