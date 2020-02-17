InventHelp Inventor Develops Highly Visible Safety Sign (LGI-2791)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While driving, especially in unfamiliar areas I realized how easy it is to miss a safety sign," said an inventor from Queens Village, New York. "This inspired me to develop better signs which could make drivers more aware and alert."

He developed the ELECTRONIC SAFETY SIGN which would feature a highly visible design to alert drivers to the impending stop or necessary action required. This invention would keep motorists alert and aware of intersections and road signs. Additionally, it may provide peace of mind to safety-conscious drivers."

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LGI-2791, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

