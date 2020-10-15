InventHelp Inventor Develops Hitch Adapter for Snow Plow Bracket (FGC-142)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Bloomville, Ohio realized the bracket that held the snow plow onto his truck had the potential for other uses once the snow plow was removed. So, he found a way to adapt the bracket for this purpose.

He developed a prototype for SNOW PLOW HITCH RECEIVER to increase functionality of the bracket. As such, it enables the bracket to hold a bike rack, luggage rack or similar items when the plow is not in use. What's more, it is easy to install and use and remains securely in place. This versatile automotive accessory is also durable and practical. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The inventor's personal need inspired the idea. "I needed a front hitch on my truck for other uses in the off-season when I didn't need to have the snow plow attached," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FGC-142, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

