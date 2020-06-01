InventHelp Inventor Develops Holder for Fishing Rods, Bait and Other Gear (SKC-575)

PITTSBURGH, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a bad knee and I wanted to create a better way to hold a fishing rod and other supplies, even when fishing on a rocky bank," said an inventor, from Artesia, N.M., "so I invented the ULTIMATE FISHING ROD STAND."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective stand to hold multiple fishing rods, bait and other accessories. In doing so, it ensures that fishing rods are easy to grasp when needed. It also increases convenience and visibility. The invention features a portable and lightweight design that is easy to use, transport and store so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could make a fishing trip easier and more enjoyable."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SKC-575, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

