InventHelp Inventor Develops Hot Oil Air Freshener for Motor Vehicles (DLL-3670)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's busy schedules keep more and more people confined to their motor vehicles with no way to escape the telltale odors that linger there. With this in mind, an inventor from Dallas, Texas, thought of a way to keep the air fresh smelling and inviting.

He developed HEATED CAR DEODORIZER to provide a pleasant aroma inside a motor vehicle on a continual basis. As such, it eliminates lingering odors from spills, cigarettes, pets, etc., is easy to fill and refill and operates automatically. This novel automotive accessory is also safe, discreet and heat resistant. Its lightweight, compact and portable design enhances its convenience and effectiveness. In addition, its affordable price makes it a great gift choice for any occasion.

The inventor's personal observation inspired the idea. "I've often heard people complain about the awful smells inside motor vehicles and how difficult it is to get rid of them," he said. "This unit will keep such odors at bay by permeating the air with fresh scents."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DLL-3670, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

