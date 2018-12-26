InventHelp Inventor Develops Hot/Cold Beverage Keeper (ALL-1472)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love having a hot cup of coffee while I am on a drive," said an inventor from Lithonia, Ga. "In order to keep my coffee from growing cold before I can finish it, I came up with this idea to keep it piping hot."

He developed the BEVERAGE TEMP CONTROL to offer an efficient way to keep beverages at the appropriate temperature. The accessory keeps cold drinks cool and hot drinks warm. It prevents beverages from going to waste. The unit eliminates the need to drink a tepid beverage. Furthermore, the invention provides added convenience and peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1472, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

