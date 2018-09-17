InventHelp Inventor Develops Household Smoke Ventilator (KOC-944)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Lacolle, Quebec, Canada, has developed the INDOOR SMOKE ERADICATOR, an integrated system that will ventilate cigarette or marijuana smoke from the interior of a residence.

"With Canada's upcoming legalization of marijuana, landlords are concerned about second hand smoke. In addition, non-smokers are concerned with the effect on their health as well as their children's," said the inventor. The INDOOR SMOKE ERADICATOR ventilates foul or irritating odors associated with tobacco or marijuana smoke. This will help minimize health hazards associated with tobacco or marijuana smoke. This may offer peace of mind to tobacco and marijuana users. The system is easy to install and use, and it is durable for years of effective use. Finally, it is producible in various models with different options.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-KOC-944, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

