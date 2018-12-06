InventHelp Inventor Develops Household Vent Screen (VIG-357)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Newport News, Va., has developed the 4-DUST N INSECT STOPPER, a series of screens that function as dust filters for HVAC vents, fans, room unit air conditioners and exhaust fans. A prototype is available.

"I noticed a significant amount of dust collecting on top of various household items. In addition, I was tired of seeing insects coming through my vents. My invention will solve these problems," said the inventor. The 4-DUST N INSECT STOPPER prevents dust from being blown into a residential or commercial environment. This will circulate cleaner air throughout a home and thus improve the air quality. In addition, these screens will limit access of insects into a home. They are easy to install and use. Finally, they can be produced in various sizes to accommodate different vent sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Virginia Beach office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-VIG-357, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

