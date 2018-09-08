InventHelp Inventor Develops Humorous Kitchen Decoration (NPL-211)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I host a lot of gatherings at my home, and no one ever does their dishes, so I thought it would be cool to have something near the sink that would remind everyone to clean up after themselves," said an inventor from Naples, Fla. "It promotes kitchen etiquette and makes for a happy homemaker."

He developed the KITCHEN SYNC to remind people to wash their dirty dishes. It discourages people from leaving dirty dishes in the sink. This makes for a cleaner, tidier kitchen. The sign is designed for ease of installation. Additionally, it features an eye-catching appearance that adds an element of fun and humor.

The original design was submitted to the Naples office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NPL-211, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

