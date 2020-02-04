InventHelp Inventor Develops Hunting Accessory to Transport Game and Equipment (HTM-7221)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a hunter and I wanted to create a more efficient way to haul game and gear out of the woods," said an inventor, from Jonesville, La., "so I invented the CLIMBING STAND."

The invention provides a more effective way to hunt and transport game and equipment to and from a hunting spot. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional tree stands, game carts and other accessories. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could make a hunting trip easier and more enjoyable."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-7221, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

