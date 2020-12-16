InventHelp Inventor Develops Hunting Locator (JKN-192)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired a means to assist hunters in locating their game and recovering arrows," said an inventor from Pinola, Miss. "This inspired me to develop a means of tracking an animal and arrows, even at night."

He developed the TRACKING ARROW that features a convenient design as it electronically tracks the hunter's prey. This invention allows tracking game to be easier and less time consuming. Additionally, arrows that miss their target could be located to save hunters money. This invention could reduce the frustration of losing an animal.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JKN-192, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

