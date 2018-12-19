InventHelp Inventor Develops Hygienic Accessory for Eateries (PIT-329)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "A buffet or salad bar can easily become messy and unsanitary by patrons who, after use, lay serving utensils directly on top of food items," said an inventor from Columbiana, Ohio. "In order to reduce cross contamination of food, the idea of the magnetic utensil server was created."

She developed the CONTAMINATION FREE MAGNETIC SERVER to hold serving utensils securely in a sanitary manner. The system keeps utensils clean and hygienic, which reduces the risk of cross contamination. This ensures that utensils are safe to use by all patrons. Additionally, the invention provides a protective barrier between germs found on utensils and food, offering added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-PIT-329, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

