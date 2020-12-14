InventHelp Inventor Develops Hygienic Accessory for Headwear (DNV-192)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a construction worker and I wanted to create an accessory to keep my hard hat clean and dry while sweating," said an inventor, from Aurora, Colo., "so I invented the NO SWEAT HAT LINER. My design helps to prevent the odor and embarrassment associated with dripping perspiration."

The invention provides an effective way to absorb perspiration and oil when wearing a hat or helmet. In doing so, it helps to prevent stains and odors on the head covering. It also enhances comfort and sanitation and it could help to reduce skin irritation associated with perspiration. The invention features a discreet design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for construction workers, outdoor workers, athletes and individuals who wear hats. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DNV-192, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

