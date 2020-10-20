InventHelp Inventor Develops Hygienic Teaching Glove (LGI-2935)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While visiting my sister and niece I noticed my niece continually wiping her nose with the sleeve of her sweater," said an inventor from Brooklyn, N.Y. "This inspired me to develop a more hygienic alternative to wiping the nose and mouth that may also train a child to properly use a tissue."

He developed the patent-pending WIPING GLOVE as a means to encourage children to wipe their noses in a more hygienic fashion while teaching them the basic skill of wiping the nose. This invention features a practical and effective design that may help stop dripping and ineffectual wiping. As such, it may provide parents with peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-2935, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

