InventHelp Inventor Develops Ice Cool Fan (MTN-3359)

PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I could not afford the utility bills to power air conditioners," said an inventor from Brooklyn, New York. "This inspired me to develop a cooling fan that would not require a significant amount of energy."

He developed the patent pending NEVERA, a fan which features an enhanced cooling function that cools a person effectively while being economical. This invention would be easy to use and would conserve energy. Additionally, the cooling system is designed to be sustainable.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MTN-3359, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

