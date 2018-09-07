InventHelp Inventor Develops Ice-Fishing Accessory (MBC-104)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I lost too many fish while I was ice fishing because they flopped back into the hole after I brought them out," said an inventor from Hanska, Minn. "In order to keep fish from slipping away back into the hole, I came up with this handy kit."

He created a prototype for the ICE NET/ FISH SAVER to help land fish by closing off the bottom of the ice hole. The accessory keeps fish from flopping around and going back down the hole. This increases the chances of making a successful catch. The invention makes fishing trips more productive and enjoyable. Furthermore, the kit is designed for ease of use.

The original design was submitted to the Minneapolis office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MBC-104, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

