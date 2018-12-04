InventHelp Inventor Develops Ice/Snow Melting (PND-4777)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Clayton, N.J., has developed the SNOW CANNON, a machine that features integrated heating elements to melt snow and ice on a sidewalk, staircase, driveway and vehicle's surface.

"I wanted to provide an easy way to remove ice and snow from my car without causing any scratches or damages to the vehicle. I developed my invention a result," said the inventor. The patent pending SNOW CANNON offers a means to melt snow and ice off of various outdoor surfaces. It reduces the physical strain of removing snow and ice using conventional methods. This machine will allow these surfaces to be traversed more easily, which will reduce incidences of slips and falls due to ice- and snow-covered surfaces. Using this machine will save time and energy when removing snow and ice. It offers an easy-to-use design and will improve the overall efficiency of a snow removal project.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-PND-4777, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

