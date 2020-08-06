InventHelp Inventor Develops ID Scanner System to Increase Accuracy and Efficiency (NJD-2125)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've been a bar owner for over 25 years and I thought there could be a better way to check ID before serving a customer," said an inventor, from W. New York, N.J., "so I invented the SMART BAR."

The invention provides an improved way to check a customer's ID at a cash register, bar, etc. In doing so, it saves time and effort and it ensures that all patrons meet legal age requirements. It also increases accuracy and it could help to prevent troublemakers from being admitted or served. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for liquor stores, retailers of beer, wine and tobacco products, bars and restaurants.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an accurate and efficient alternative to manually checking a customer's ID card."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2125, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

