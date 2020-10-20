InventHelp Inventor Develops Illuminated Skull (LCC-5052)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a novel means to display a hunting kill," said an inventor from Dover, Pennsylvania. "This inspired me to develop a kit to create an eye-catching, illuminated addition to the decor of a home."

He developed JR'S DEER SKULL EYE LIGHT UP KIT which could easily be completed following incorporated instructions. This patent-pending invention may appeal to hunters as well as crafters to transform a standard skull into an eye-catching illuminated display. The completed craft could add ambiance to rooms throughout a home and may coordinate with the décor.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LCC-5052, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

